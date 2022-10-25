Email City Guide
Manuel Mendoza sentenced to 40 years

Manuel Mendoza.
Manuel Mendoza.(Wichita County Jail)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A man was sentenced Monday to 40 years in prison after a Wichita County jury found him guilty of aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child.

Manuel Mendoza will serve 20 years for the aggravated sexual assault of a child charge and 10 years apiece for two indecency with a child charges, according to court documents.

Mendoza reportedly committed the crimes on Sept. 6, 2006. He pleaded not guilty to the charges before receiving the verdict.

