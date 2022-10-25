Manuel Mendoza sentenced to 40 years

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A man was sentenced Monday to 40 years in prison after a Wichita County jury found him guilty of aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child.

Manuel Mendoza will serve 20 years for the aggravated sexual assault of a child charge and 10 years apiece for two indecency with a child charges, according to court documents.

Mendoza reportedly committed the crimes on Sept. 6, 2006. He pleaded not guilty to the charges before receiving the verdict.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.