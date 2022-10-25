Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Missing pregnant woman found dead; boyfriend arrested

Authorities found the victim at her home with multiple gunshot wounds after she was reported missing. (WVVA, BUCHANAN COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE, CNN)
By Robert Castillo, Megan Brandl and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 2:14 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCHANAN, Va. (WVVA) - A Virginia family is mourning the life that was and could have been after their pregnant loved one was allegedly shot and killed by her boyfriend.

Dustin Owens, 38, was arrested Sunday for first-degree murder, according to the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives say he shot and killed 35-year-old Amber Compton, his seven months pregnant girlfriend, the day before.

Authorities found Compton at her home in Vansant with multiple gunshot wounds after she was reported missing, according to WVVA.

Dustin Owens, 38, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his pregnant girlfriend,...
Dustin Owens, 38, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his pregnant girlfriend, 35-year-old Amber Compton.(Southwest Virginia Regional Jail)

During the initial investigation, statements and evidence were gathered that led investigators to Owens’ nearby home. He was arrested without incident.

Investigators say they cannot release details of a possible motive yet.

Chief Deputy Eric Breeding says Compton and Owens were employees at the Keen Mountain facility of the Virginia Department of Corrections.

Compton was the mother of other children.

Owens is being held without bond. He is facing other possible charges relating to the crime.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WVVA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large structure fire broke out a little before noon on Monday at an apartment complex on 11th...
Fire breaks out at Wichita Falls apartment complex
WFPD officials said this is the 17th crash-related death this year in Wichita Falls.
Iowa Park man dies after crash in Wichita Falls
If you have any information, you can contact Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers.
Bicyclist killed in Monday morning hit-and-run
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’
There were only four deadly crashes in 2020 and eight in 2021.
Wichita Falls sees increase in deadly crashes

Latest News

Jeffrey Reed, who experienced persistent sinus infections and two bouts of pneumonia while...
Sleep apnea device recall drags on, stoking anger from users
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a court...
Russian court rejects Brittney Griner’s appeal of prison sentence
FILE - Fifth-generation farmer Roy Petteway looks at the damage to his citrus grove from the...
Ian’s damage to Florida agriculture as high as $1.8 billion
The women were being forced to engage in prostitution, law enforcement says.
8 women from Cuba rescued from human trafficking, sheriff says
Five people were rescued after being trapped underground for more than 26 hours.
Five people rescued after being trapped underground