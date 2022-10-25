Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

More questioning sought of Trump aide in Mar-a-Lago probe

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.(AP Photo/Matt York, File)
By The Associated Press and ERIC TUCKER
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is seeking to again question an associate of Donald Trump who was seen on security camera footage moving boxes of classified records at the former president’s Florida estate, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Walt Nauta has already been interviewed by investigators examining the potential mishandling of classified government records at Mar-a-Lago and prosecutors want to speak with him again as they try to understand how boxes came to be relocated from a storage room at the property, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing probe.

The Justice Department declined to comment.

The department is investigating potential violations of multiple criminal statutes, including unlawful retention of national defense information and obstruction. It is not clear whether anyone will be charged.

The obstruction aspect of the probe burst into public view in August when prosecutors in a court filing described how classified documents were “likely concealed and removed” from a Mar-a-Lago storage room in a potential effort to obstruct the investigation and impede Justice Department efforts to recover the records.

The Justice Department in May issued a subpoena seeking the return of classified records taken from the White House to Mar-a-Lago after Trump’s term had ended.

Law enforcement officials visited on June 3 to collect the records, and were given an envelope containing 38 documents with classification markings. They also instructed the Trump legal team to preserve the boxes of classified records in the storage room until further notice.

But FBI agents came to believe that more documents remained at the home, and that there had been efforts to obstruct their probe. They returned on Aug. 8 with a court-authorized search warrant and collected more than 100 documents marked as classified, including at the top-secret level.

The person who spoke to the AP declined to characterize Nauta’s precise account to the authorities. The Washington Post reported earlier this month that a Trump associate, since identified as Nauta, told the FBI that he had moved boxes at Trump’s explicit direction.

The New York Times, which reported earlier Monday that prosecutors were seeking another interview with Nauta, also cited one person briefed on the matter as saying that Nauta said he had acted at Trump’s direction. But the newspaper cited another person who described Nauta as less specific about what he had been told.

_____

Follow Eric Tucker on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/etuckerAP

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large structure fire broke out a little before noon on Monday at an apartment complex on 11th...
Fire breaks out at Wichita Falls apartment complex
WFPD officials said this is the 17th crash-related death this year in Wichita Falls.
Iowa Park man dies after crash in Wichita Falls
If you have any information, you can contact Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers.
Bicyclist killed in Monday morning hit-and-run
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’
There were only four deadly crashes in 2020 and eight in 2021.
Wichita Falls sees increase in deadly crashes

Latest News

Jeffrey Reed, who experienced persistent sinus infections and two bouts of pneumonia while...
Sleep apnea device recall drags on, stoking anger from users
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a court...
Russian court rejects Brittney Griner’s appeal of prison sentence
FILE - Fifth-generation farmer Roy Petteway looks at the damage to his citrus grove from the...
Ian’s damage to Florida agriculture as high as $1.8 billion
The women were being forced to engage in prostitution, law enforcement says.
8 women from Cuba rescued from human trafficking, sheriff says
Five people were rescued after being trapped underground for more than 26 hours.
Five people rescued after being trapped underground