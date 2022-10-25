Email City Guide
Police identify bicyclist killed in Monday hit-and-run

Officers responded to the area of Martin Luther King Blvd. and Flood Street around 5:15 a.m.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 11:39 AM CDT
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run incident Monday morning that killed a bicyclist in Wichita Falls.

WFPD officials identified the victim as 64-year-old Jose Guadalupe Medina Martinez, of Wichita Falls. Officers responded to the area of Martin Luther King Blvd. and Flood Street around 5:15 a.m. to investigate a bicyclist down on the street.

The officers arrived and found Martinez, who appeared to have been struck by an unknown type vehicle. He was taken to United Regional where he was later pronounced deceased.

Police said there is little information on the suspect vehicle.

If you have any information on this crime, you can report any tips to Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. Long-distance callers should dial 1-800-322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or visit their website here.

As always with Crime Stoppers, you never have to leave your name, and you could earn a cash reward if your tip leads to an arrest and board approval.

