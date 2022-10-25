Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Powerball jackpot rises to $700M, 8th largest lottery prize

The Powerball jackpot has grown to $700 million.
The Powerball jackpot has grown to $700 million.(Source: CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The eighth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot will be up for grabs when numbers are drawn for an estimated $700 million Powerball grand prize.

No one has matched all six numbers and won Powerball’s top prize since Aug. 3, allowing Wednesday night’s jackpot to slowly grow for nearly three months. Of course, the reason no one has won the giant prize is because the odds of hitting all the numbers are so miserable, at one in 292.2 million.

The $700 million jackpot is for those who take an annuity option, paid out annually over 29 years. Winners nearly always opt for cash, which for Wednesday’s drawing would be an estimated $335.7 million before taxes.

The biggest lottery jackpot was a $1.586 billion Powerball prize that three ticket holders won in 2016.

Powerball is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large structure fire broke out a little before noon on Monday at an apartment complex on 11th...
WFFD shares new details on apartment fire
WFPD officials said this is the 17th crash-related death this year in Wichita Falls.
Iowa Park man dies after crash in Wichita Falls
If you have any information, you can contact Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers.
Bicyclist killed in Monday morning hit-and-run
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’
If you have any information, you can contact Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers.
Police identify bicyclist killed in Monday hit-and-run

Latest News

FILE - Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz...
Woman testifies Harvey Weinstein rape filled her with guilt
Police in Pennsylvania say Keon Washington has been arrested after attempting to break into a...
Homeowner lawfully shoots burglar armed with butcher knife, police say
A large structure fire broke out a little before noon on Monday at an apartment complex on 11th...
WFFD continuing investigation of Clark House Apartments fire
Kanye West’s talent agency, CAA, also dropped him, and the MRC studio announced Monday that it...
Adidas ends partnership with Kanye West over antisemitic remarks
A view of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station, in Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia region, in...
Ukraine alleges Russian dirty bomb deception at nuke plant