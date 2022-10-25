Rain chances return Thursday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temps look to remain fall-like for the remainder of the week. Temps will stay in the low 70s for Tuesday. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 43 with clear skies, however, patchy fog may develop before sunrise Wednesday. Wednesday, we will see a calm and clear day. Wednesday, we will have a high of 73 with mostly sunny skies.

Thursday will be one of the warmest days over the next week, with a high of 74. However, another cold front will arrive Thursday night, this cold front will bring in more thunderstorm chances for Thursday evening and Friday. This cold front will cause temps to fall into the 50s on Friday and mid-60s on Saturday.

