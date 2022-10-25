Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Rain chances return Thursday

By Garrett James
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 6:07 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temps look to remain fall-like for the remainder of the week. Temps will stay in the low 70s for Tuesday. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 43 with clear skies, however, patchy fog may develop before sunrise Wednesday. Wednesday, we will see a calm and clear day. Wednesday, we will have a high of 73 with mostly sunny skies.

Thursday will be one of the warmest days over the next week, with a high of 74. However, another cold front will arrive Thursday night, this cold front will bring in more thunderstorm chances for Thursday evening and Friday. This cold front will cause temps to fall into the 50s on Friday and mid-60s on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large structure fire broke out a little before noon on Monday at an apartment complex on 11th...
Fire breaks out at Wichita Falls apartment complex
WFPD officials said this is the 17th crash-related death this year in Wichita Falls.
Iowa Park man dies after crash in Wichita Falls
If you have any information, you can contact Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers.
Bicyclist killed in Monday morning hit-and-run
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’
There were only four deadly crashes in 2020 and eight in 2021.
Wichita Falls sees increase in deadly crashes

Latest News

Rainy Monday Night
Rainy Night in Texoma
Rainy Monday Night
Rainy Monday Night
weather
Rain chances return Thursday
KAUZ WX
Widespread storms are likely Monday