Wichita Falls YMCA to host Gobble Wobble Fun Run

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Thanksgiving is almost a month away and one Wichita Falls nonprofit is gearing up for its first-ever 5K run.

This event will be the first of many. Tila Grant, YMCA director of communications, said their hope is to bring families together for an healthy activity. Gobble Wobble, a 5K and one-mile fun run, will be held downtown. People will have the choice to run, walk or cheer others on.

“Definitely bringing everybody out to walk or exercise or just spend some time outdoors seems like a good balance for Thanksgiving Day,” Grant said. “A lot of us are going to fill up on the Thanksgiving meal, you’re going to watch some football and we’re going to hang with our families, but it would be a nice little balance to get a nice little workout or stretch or walk during that morning.”

Registration for the Gobble Wobble is now open to the public until Nov. 19. Late registration runs from Nov. 20 to Nov. 24, with increased fees.

Participants are asked to bring canned goods to help support the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank. The event takes place early Thanksgiving morning at at 8:45 a.m. and is expected to last until 10:30 a.m.

