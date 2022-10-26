Biden administration targets fees

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden gave remarks Wednesday from the White House on actions “to provide families with more breathing room.”

The administration is taking aim at “junk fees,” said Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Rohit Chopra.

Biden said the administration’s actions will save Americans “billions” collectively by targeting “unnecessary and illegal” fees corporations and banks levy on people. These include bounced check fees for those who deposit checks that bounce and surprise overdraft fees.

The guidance issued Wednesday by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau called the practice of levying random “junk” fees “likely unfair and unlawful under existing law.”

The agency said that surprise overdraft fees are overdraft fees “charged when consumers had enough money in their account to cover a debit charge at the time the bank authorizes it.”

They called the practice of charging depositor fees to those who deposit a check that bounces” an “unexpected shock to depositors who thought they were increasing their funds.”

Biden said he understands the frustrations of the American people as they struggle with a high cost of living.

Soaring prices has been an ongoing struggle for Americans and people around the world. In the U.S., consumer prices are up 8.2% from a year ago, the Associated Press reported.

The economic situation has been a sore spot for a White House seeking to keep Democrats in the majority in the House of Representatives and the Senate as lawmakers face midterm elections a couple of weeks away.

