WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Community Healthcare Center in Wichita Falls will be hosting a blood drive on Thursday, Oct. 27.

It will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in two bloodmobiles at the Community Healthcare Center at 200 MLK Jr. Blvd.

To schedule an appointment, call (940) 766-6306. The drive is being held in memory of Leesa Manning.

