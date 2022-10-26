Email City Guide
Connect Packing and Shipping prepares for peak season

Local shipping services
By Priscilla Meza
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Christmas might be weeks away, but shipping services are advising people to start thinking about sending out packages soon.

A local packing and shipping delivery service said you should start sending packages as early as next month. Connect Packing and Shipping is a local and independent organization and owner Kim Galan shared some tips to make sure there are no delays.

Galan said it’s recommended to have packages ready to get shipped two weeks before Thanksgiving to absolutely have it arrived by or before Christmas, and not to wait any longer than the first week of December.

“December 17 is most of their deadlines for ground delivery, but you are at a real risk then as to whether or not the system will be overloaded,” Galan said.

Galan said distribution problems occur due to the lack of delivery drivers and overloaded systems within UPS and FedEx. She hopes people are as good at sending out packages early as they were last year.

“This year will be a little more relaxed, but if everyone thinks I can get them out later and gets here to ship out later in December, their packages won’t arrive,” Galan said.

Connect Packing and Shipping offers more services such as selling, engraving and personalizing many different kinds of items. Galan encourages people to shop local to help the economy in Wichita Falls and help ensure that no shipping issues occur.

If you want your packages to arrive before Christmas, make sure you don’t procrastinate and wait until the last minute. Connect Packing and Shipping also offers gift-wrapping services in-store.

