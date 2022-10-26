Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Fishermen plead not guilty to charges in tournament scandal

Jacob Runyan, left, and Chase Cominsky sit in court as they are arraigned, Wednesday, Oct. 26,...
Jacob Runyan, left, and Chase Cominsky sit in court as they are arraigned, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, in Cleveland. The two pleaded not guilty to cheating and other charges in a lucrative fishing tournament on Lake Erie in the end of September where they were accused of stuffing five walleye with lead weights and fish fillets.(AP Photo/Mark Gillispie)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (AP) — Two men accused of stuffing five walleye with lead weights and fish fillets during a lucrative fishing tournament on Lake Erie pleaded not guilty to cheating and other charges on Wednesday.

Jacob Runyan, 42, of Broadview Heights, Ohio, and Chase Cominsky, 35, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, made no comments during their brief court appearances in Cleveland. Their attorneys declined to comment about the case after the hearing.

Assistant Cuyahoga County Prosecutor James Gutierrez also declined to comment, referring questions to a spokesperson.

The cheating allegations surfaced Sept. 30 when Lake Erie Walleye Trail tournament director Jason Fischer became suspicious because Runyan and Cominsky’s fish were significantly heavier than walleye of that length typically are. An angry crowd at Gordon Park in Cleveland watched Fischer cut the walleye open and announce there were weights and fish fillets stuffed inside them.

An officer from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources confiscated the fish as evidence.

Runyan and Cominsky were indicted earlier this month on felony charges of cheating, attempted grand theft, possessing criminal tools and misdemeanor charges of unlawfully owning wild animals.

Both were released Wednesday on personal bonds of $2,500.

The first place prize in the tournament totaled around $28,000.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you have any information, you can contact Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers.
Police identify bicyclist killed in Monday hit-and-run
A large structure fire broke out a little before noon on Monday at an apartment complex on 11th...
WFFD shares new details on apartment fire
Manuel Mendoza.
Manuel Mendoza sentenced to 40 years
A woman passed away from injuries related to this July crash on Old Iowa Park Road, according...
Wichita Falls sees increase in deadly crashes
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’

Latest News

A coal miner goes viral at a Kentucky basketball game.
Coal miner goes viral after attending game with family straight from work: ‘It’s mind-blowing’
This combo of undated file images provided by Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, left, and...
3 men convicted of supporting plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer
FILE - Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition on March 9, 2020, in...
Musk lugs sink into Twitter HQ as $44B deal deadline looms
FILE - Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez, center, speaks at a news conference at...
Los Angeles council censures members amid racism scandal
The Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill said Jonathan Hayes administered lethal doses...
Former hospital nurse killed 2 patients with lethal dose of insulin, DA says