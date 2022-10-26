Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

GoFundMe created for family of bicyclist killed in hit-and-run

GoFundMe created for family of bicyclist killed in hit-and-run
GoFundMe created for family of bicyclist killed in hit-and-run(Letisia Medina)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A GoFundMe has been created to help the family of a bicyclist who was killed in a hit-and-run crash Monday morning in Wichita Falls.

Wichita Falls Police Department officials have identified the victim as 64-year-old Jose Guadalupe Medina Martinez, of Wichita Falls.

If you would like to make a donation, the GoFundMe can be found by clicking here.

Officers responded to the area of Martin Luther King Blvd. and Flood Street around 5:15 a.m. to investigate a bicyclist down on the street. Officers found Martinez, who appeared to have been struck by an unknown type vehicle. He was taken to United Regional where he was later pronounced deceased.

Police said there is little information on the suspect vehicle.

If you have any information on this crime, you can report any tips to Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. Long-distance callers should dial 1-800-322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or visit their website here.

As always with Crime Stoppers, you never have to leave your name, and you could earn a cash reward if your tip leads to an arrest and board approval.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you have any information, you can contact Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers.
Police identify bicyclist killed in Monday hit-and-run
A large structure fire broke out a little before noon on Monday at an apartment complex on 11th...
WFFD shares new details on apartment fire
Manuel Mendoza.
Manuel Mendoza sentenced to 40 years
A woman passed away from injuries related to this July crash on Old Iowa Park Road, according...
Wichita Falls sees increase in deadly crashes
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’

Latest News

An incident between a substitute and a student is being investigated by the Wichita Falls ISD...
Wichita Falls ISD police investigating incident between substitute, student
Members of the Wichita Falls Fire Department took some time out Wednesday morning to help fight...
WFFD presents check to American Cancer Society
Community Health Care Blood Drive
Community Health Care Blood Drive
Baronica and Nathan Mares.
Parents arrested after child accidently shot in July 2021