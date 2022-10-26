Nice Weather Before Wet Again

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wednesday and most of the day Thursday will be very nice fall days. Highs will be in the 70s with sunshine and increasing south winds. Clouds will roll back in later on Thursday in response to a fast-moving storm system dropping in from the north and west. This system brings another round of rain our way Thursday night and Friday. Friday will be a chilly day with most highs in the 50s. We’ll dry out this weekend but still looking a bit cool into Saturday before warm back up just in time for Halloween.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.