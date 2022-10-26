Email City Guide
Parents arrested after child accidently shot in July 2021

Baronica and Nathan Mares.
Baronica and Nathan Mares.(Wichita County Jail)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The parents of a child who was accidently shot in July of 2021 were arrested on Tuesday.

Nathan and Baronica Mares were arrested Tuesday on a charge of making a firearm accessible to a child.

Court documents state the Wichita Falls Police Department was called to a home on Cynthia Lane around 11:52 a.m. in reference to a child who had reportedly shot his younger brother in the chest with a gun.

Officers arrived on scene and found that the family had gone to United Regional. After an investigation, police reportedly learned that the victim and his brother were playing in their parents’ room when they found a gun in the dresser. Court documents state the victim was then accidently shot by his brother while they were playing with the gun.

During a search of the house, officers reportedly found two rifles in the bedroom leaning against a wall, a revolver on the nightstand dresser, and two handguns - one on a TV stand and one on the nightstand with the revolver. The handgun found in the nightstand was reportedly loaded and believed to be the gun used in the shooting.

Nathan and Baronica were then arrested. Both have been released from the Wichita County Jail on $2,500 bonds.

According to court documents, the victim survived and is expected to make a full recovery.

