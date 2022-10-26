Storm chances return Thursday night

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temps look to remain fall-like for the remainder of the week. Wednesday, we will see a calm and clear day. Wednesday, we will have a high of 73 with mostly sunny skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 48 with clear skies. Thursday will be one of the warmest days over the next week, with a high of 74.

However, another cold front will arrive Thursday night, this cold front will bring in more thunderstorm chances for Thursday evening and Friday. Some of these storms may produce tiny hail and gusty winds. This cold front will cause temps to fall into the 50s on Friday and mid-60s on Saturday and Sunday.

However, for Halloween, we will see nice, mild, temps with highs in the 70s.

