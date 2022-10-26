WFFD presents check to American Cancer Society

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Members of the Wichita Falls Fire Department took some time out Wednesday morning to help fight cancer.

Crews at Station 8 and Station 1 take the month of October to sell t-shirts, with the proceeds being donated to cancer research and organizations that help fight cancer.

Firefighters presented a check for $5,000 to the American Cancer Society on Wednesday. That’s from money that was raised last year.

“It’s nice to see that everybody is so involved in trying to make a difference and making a difference, so personally that’s how it affects me and I am sure everybody knows somebody that’s been affected by this, so it feels good for me to be involved in this and to be able help give back and possible make a difference,” Jon Bradley, Wichita Falls firefighter, said.

T-shirts are still on sale if you’d like to contribute. You can pick yours up at Fire Station 8, that’s the station on Southwest Parkway near Taft, or you can go to Station 1 downtown. T-shirts can also be ordered online.

