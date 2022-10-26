Email City Guide
Wichita Falls ISD police investigating incident between substitute, student

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 5:04 PM CDT
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An incident between a substitute and a student is being investigated by the Wichita Falls ISD police department.

A guardian of a student at Southern Hills Elementary reached out to News Channel 6 claiming her granddaughter had been pushed into a desk by a substitute teacher on Oct. 19. The guardian said they filed a report with the WFISD police department and spoke with an officer about the alleged incident.

District officials confirmed the “issue” was being investigated and the substitute teacher is not subbing at this time. Stick with News Channel 6 as we continue to follow the latest developments of this story.

