Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Wichita Falls man indicted for fentanyl-related death

21-year-old Jasinto Jimenez.
21-year-old Jasinto Jimenez.(Wichita County Jail)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A suspect in a fentanyl-related murder was indicted on Oct. 20, 2022.

21-year-old Jasinto Jimenez, of Wichita Falls, was indicted after being charged with murder for reportedly supplying the victim with counterfeit pills containing Fentanyl, which subsequently caused the victim’s death.

22-year-old Leigha Smith, of Wichita Falls, was also arrested in relation to this case, but she has not been indicted at this time.

Officers responded to the United Regional ER on July 15, 2022, to investigate a fatal overdose victim who had arrived by a private vehicle. 21-year-old Andres Diaz, of Wichita Falls, was pronounced deceased that morning, and he was reportedly taken to the hospital by Smith.

Court documents state Smith drove Diaz to Jimenez’s house where Jimenez sold the pair two pills appearing to be Percocet. Smith and Diaz then reportedly drove to another location and ingested the pills. An arrest affidavit states Diaz stopped breathing while in the passenger seat of Smith’s car, so she took him to a hospital.

An autopsy report indicated the cause of Diaz’s death was the toxic effect of fentanyl.

Police searched Jimenez’s home on June 29, 2022, and reportedly found a fentanyl pill resembling Percocet. Court documents state Jimenez later admitted the pill was his, and that he was selling fentanyl pills to pay for his own habit.

Smith remains jailed in Wichita County on a $500,000 bond, while Jimenez remains jailed on a $1 million bond. Jimenez also has an additional $20,500 in bonds for other charges, including unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance, manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, and criminal trespass.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An incident between a substitute and a student is being investigated by the Wichita Falls ISD...
Wichita Falls ISD police investigating incident between substitute, student
If you have any information, you can contact Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers.
Police identify bicyclist killed in Monday hit-and-run
A large structure fire broke out a little before noon on Monday at an apartment complex on 11th...
WFFD shares new details on apartment fire
GoFundMe created for family of bicyclist killed in hit-and-run
GoFundMe created for family of bicyclist killed in hit-and-run
Manuel Mendoza.
Manuel Mendoza sentenced to 40 years

Latest News

WFPD is investigating a murder at the 1300 block on 11th St.
WFPD investigating murder on 11th St.
The Kate LLC building that most people know as the Highlander is getting the space above the...
Construction begins on downtown Wichita Falls apartments
Local shipping services
Connect Packing and Shipping prepares for peak season
An incident between a substitute and a student is being investigated by the Wichita Falls ISD...
Wichita Falls ISD police investigating incident between substitute, student