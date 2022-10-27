Big Rain Event on the Way

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Rain chances will be on the increase starting late Thursday afternoon and night and lasting into Friday. Friday actually looks like a very wet day with rain from start to finish. Some of it will fall down hard at times. 1–3-inch rainfall amounts will be possible across a good part of the area. Highs on Friday will stay in the 50s. It will be chilly and still a little wet for games on Friday night. The weekend looks drier with a return of sunshine.

