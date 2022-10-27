Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Costco is selling the world’s largest jigsaw puzzle with 60,000 pieces

Costco is selling what it claims to be "the world's largest" jigsaw puzzle.
Costco is selling what it claims to be "the world's largest" jigsaw puzzle.(Costco via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Think you’re a puzzle master? Costco is about to challenge that notion.

The big-box retail store is selling what it claims to be “the world’s largest” jigsaw puzzle.

The puzzle is made up of 60,000 pieces, with the final product ending up being 29 feet long and 8 feet tall.

Made up of 60,000 pieces, the final product ends up being 29 feet long and 8 feet tall.
Made up of 60,000 pieces, the final product ends up being 29 feet long and 8 feet tall.(Costco via CNN Newsource)

The jigsaw can be divided into 60 smaller puzzles to make it easier to tackle.

It features a map of the world with different famous landmarks in place of the ocean.

Costco’s giant jigsaw will cost you $599, including shipping and handling.

You can buy it here.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An incident between a substitute and a student is being investigated by the Wichita Falls ISD...
Wichita Falls ISD police investigating incident between substitute, student
WFPD is investigating a murder at the 1300 block on 11th St.
WFPD investigating murder on 11th St.
GoFundMe created for family of bicyclist killed in hit-and-run
GoFundMe created for family of bicyclist killed in hit-and-run
21-year-old Jasinto Jimenez.
Wichita Falls man indicted for fentanyl-related death
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom

Latest News

A treasure hunter in Tennessee says he found a Civil War-era belt buckle while using a metal...
Man finds suspected Civil War-era belt buckle in banks of drought-afflicted river
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University,...
Biden zeroes in on economic message as campaign winds down
SCOTUS
Affirmative action challenge heads to SCOTUS
FILE - The Department of Veterans Affairs on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, announced three grants to...
Department of Veterans Affairs announces grants for homeless vets