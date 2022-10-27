Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Noel Martin murder trial begins

By Tanner Deleon and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The trial of a man accused of shooting and killing his neighbor began Thursday morning at the Wichita County Courthouse.

Testimony began in the murder trial of Noel Martin, where jurors started to hear from witnesses.

The jury heard from a witness of the shooting and the surgeon who treated 46-year-old Martin Jones after he was shot.

Prosecutors said Noel Martin shot the husband and father of three during an argument at the Evergreen Mobile Home community on Oct. 9, 2021. Jones died five days later at United Regional.

Defense attorneys are arguing that Noel Martin should not be charged with murder. They acknowledge Noel Martin shot the victim, but said the victim died from an unrelated medical issue, not from the gunshot wounds he received five days earlier.

At the time of the shooting, police said the victim accused Noel Martin of damaging both his house and car.

Witnesses said Noel Martin and the victim had a contentious relationship, frequently arguing and even trading punches in the past. The trial is expected to last several days. Stick with News Channel 6 for the latest developments.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An incident between a substitute and a student is being investigated by the Wichita Falls ISD...
Wichita Falls ISD police investigating incident between substitute, student
WFPD is investigating a murder at the 1300 block on 11th St.
WFPD investigating murder on 11th St.
GoFundMe created for family of bicyclist killed in hit-and-run
GoFundMe created for family of bicyclist killed in hit-and-run
21-year-old Jasinto Jimenez.
Wichita Falls man indicted for fentanyl-related death
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom

Latest News

Steve Goen has always had a love for history.
Celebrating 100 years with MSU Texas: Railroad history
Celebrating 100 years with MSU Texas: Railroad history
Celebrating 100 years with MSU Texas: Railroad history
duncan
Multiple Duncan Public Schools lockdown due to nearby police pursuit
The event will happen from 6-9 p.m. on Oct. 28.
River Bend Nature Center to host Not-So-Scary Halloween