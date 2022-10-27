Email City Guide
Pediatrician accused of trying to meet up with 15-year-old for sex at mall, police say

Bryce David Olsen, 36, was booked on one count of attempted sexual conduct with a minor and one...
Bryce David Olsen, 36, was booked on one count of attempted sexual conduct with a minor and one count of luring a minor for sexual exploitation.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By Alexis Cortez and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TEMPE Ariz. (KTVK/KPHO/Gray News) – A pediatrician is facing charges after police say he tried to meet up with an undercover cop posing as a 15-year-old for sex.

Bryce David Olsen, 36, was booked on one count of attempted sexual conduct with a minor and one count of luring a minor for sexual exploitation.

Olsen was a pediatrician at Banner Desert Medical Center in Mesa. Banner Health said in a statement Olsen is no longer employed with the medical group.

Police say on Oct. 11, Olsen messaged an undercover officer posing as a 15-year-old on a dating website.

Court documents state Olsen told the undercover officer he was a doctor and asked if the teen had another social media profile where they “could continue their conversation.”

The undercover officer then gave Olsen another social media account, and the two continued messaging.

Investigators say the undercover officer told Olsen they were 15 years old and Olsen began making sexual comments.

According to court documents, Olsen said he wanted to “cuddle” with the teen and began talking about sex. He reportedly said he “had been tested and was clean” from sexually transmitted diseases.

Olsen then offered sex and asked questions about the teen’s genitalia, investigators say.

Olsen and the undercover cop set up a meeting at the Arizona Mills mall in Tempe. Olsen reportedly told the officer he would be arriving at the mall soon and asked the teen where they would be.

Olsen described his car, and police tracked him down and arrested him.

Olsen was among 16 men arrested in an undercover operation targeting child sex crimes and trafficking.

During the operation, undercover detectives placed ads on websites that police say are frequented by people seeking illegal sex acts involving children.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

