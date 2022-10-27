Winning Powerball numbers drawn for $700M jackpot

(CNN) - The Powerball jackpot reached $700 million ahead of Wednesday night’s drawing, which Powerball says is the fifth largest in its history. It’s also the eighth largest U.S. lottery jackpot of all time.

The winning numbers are 19, 36, 37, 46, 56 and 24.

Powerball says the cash value of the prize will be about $335 million.

Tickets are $2 per play.

The odds of winning the grand prize are one in 292 million.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.