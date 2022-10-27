River Bend Nature Center to host Not-So-Scary Halloween

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The River Bend Nature Center is set to host Not-So-Scary Halloween on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.

The event will happen from 6-9 p.m. and will feature a costume contest, music, food, games, crafts, candy and a fun trail.

The Ruby N. Priddy Butterfly and Nature Conservatory will also be open for attendees to enjoy.

Admission is $6 for adults and $3 for kids, while RBNC members get in free.

