Storm chances increase Thursday night

By Garrett James
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Thursday will be one of the warmer days over the next week, with a high of 75. However, a cold front will arrive Thursday night, this cold front will bring in more thunderstorm chances for Thursday evening and Friday. Some of these storms may produce tiny hail and strong winds.

This cold front will cause temps to fall into the 50s on Friday and mid-60s on Saturday and Sunday. However, for Halloween, we will see nice, mild, temps with highs in the 70s. Rain chances look to return toward the end of next week.

