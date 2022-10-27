Wet and Cool Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Rain and thunderstorms will become widespread later tonight and early Friday. Some of the rain will fall down hard at times and some places could get more than two inches of rain. The heavier rain will taper off by Friday evening, but light rain and drizzle will continue, possibly creating wet conditions for high school football games. Clouds and rain will hold temperatures in the lower to middle 50s on Friday with brisk northeasterly winds. Most of the rain will be gone by Saturday as we try to warm up some by Halloween and early November.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.