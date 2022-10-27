Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Wet and Cool Friday

By Ken Johnson
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Rain and thunderstorms will become widespread later tonight and early Friday. Some of the rain will fall down hard at times and some places could get more than two inches of rain. The heavier rain will taper off by Friday evening, but light rain and drizzle will continue, possibly creating wet conditions for high school football games. Clouds and rain will hold temperatures in the lower to middle 50s on Friday with brisk northeasterly winds. Most of the rain will be gone by Saturday as we try to warm up some by Halloween and early November.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An incident between a substitute and a student is being investigated by the Wichita Falls ISD...
Wichita Falls ISD police investigating incident between substitute, student
WFPD is investigating a murder at the 1300 block on 11th St.
WFPD investigating murder on 11th St.
GoFundMe created for family of bicyclist killed in hit-and-run
GoFundMe created for family of bicyclist killed in hit-and-run
21-year-old Jasinto Jimenez.
Wichita Falls man indicted for fentanyl-related death
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom

Latest News

Widespread Rain and Storms
KAUZ Weather
Storm chances increase Thursday night
Big Rain Event on the Way
Lots of Rain Headed Our Way on Friday