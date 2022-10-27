WFPD investigating murder on 11th St.

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls police department is investigating a murder at 11th Street.

WFPD officers received a call at 3:33 p.m. on Wednesday of a deceased person in an apartment on the 1300 block of 11th Street.

Officers identified victim as 70-year-old James Shierling deceased in the apartment. WFPD said the death is being investigated as a homicide.

This investigation is ongoing. If you have any information about this crime, please contact WFPD at 940-761-7762 or call Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888.

This is a fresh 48 so any information received in the first 48 hours that leads to an arrest of person or persons responsible will receive an additional $500 for a total of $3,000.

