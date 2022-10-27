Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

WFPD investigating murder on 11th St.

WFPD is investigating a murder at the 1300 block on 11th St.
WFPD is investigating a murder at the 1300 block on 11th St.(KAUZ/KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls police department is investigating a murder at 11th Street.

WFPD officers received a call at 3:33 p.m. on Wednesday of a deceased person in an apartment on the 1300 block of 11th Street.

Officers identified victim as 70-year-old James Shierling deceased in the apartment. WFPD said the death is being investigated as a homicide.

This investigation is ongoing. If you have any information about this crime, please contact WFPD at 940-761-7762 or call Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888.

This is a fresh 48 so any information received in the first 48 hours that leads to an arrest of person or persons responsible will receive an additional $500 for a total of $3,000.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An incident between a substitute and a student is being investigated by the Wichita Falls ISD...
Wichita Falls ISD police investigating incident between substitute, student
If you have any information, you can contact Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers.
Police identify bicyclist killed in Monday hit-and-run
A large structure fire broke out a little before noon on Monday at an apartment complex on 11th...
WFFD shares new details on apartment fire
GoFundMe created for family of bicyclist killed in hit-and-run
GoFundMe created for family of bicyclist killed in hit-and-run
Manuel Mendoza.
Manuel Mendoza sentenced to 40 years

Latest News

The Kate LLC building that most people know as the Highlander is getting the space above the...
Construction begins on downtown Wichita Falls apartments
Local shipping services
Connect Packing and Shipping prepares for peak season
21-year-old Jasinto Jimenez.
Wichita Falls man indicted for fentanyl-related death
An incident between a substitute and a student is being investigated by the Wichita Falls ISD...
Wichita Falls ISD police investigating incident between substitute, student