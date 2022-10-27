Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

‘World’s dirtiest man’ dies at 94, a few months after bathing for first time in decades

Haji gained international attention for refusing to bathe for decades, believing he would get...
Haji gained international attention for refusing to bathe for decades, believing he would get sick if he did.(Getty Images via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An Iranian man known as “the world’s dirtiest man” was laid to rest Tuesday.

According to the country’s state media, Amu Haji, or Uncle Haji, died Sunday at 94 years old.

Haji gained international attention for refusing to bathe for decades, believing he would get sick if he did.

Despite his stance, locals treated him with respect.

A few months ago, he finally bathed.

Haji was unmarried and was buried in a city near his village.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An incident between a substitute and a student is being investigated by the Wichita Falls ISD...
Wichita Falls ISD police investigating incident between substitute, student
WFPD is investigating a murder at the 1300 block on 11th St.
WFPD investigating murder on 11th St.
GoFundMe created for family of bicyclist killed in hit-and-run
GoFundMe created for family of bicyclist killed in hit-and-run
21-year-old Jasinto Jimenez.
Wichita Falls man indicted for fentanyl-related death
The Kate LLC building that most people know as the Highlander is getting the space above the...
Construction begins on downtown Wichita Falls apartments

Latest News

FILE - Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition on March 9, 2020, in...
Elon Musk buying Twitter to ‘help humanity,’ he says
Damage can be seen in villages on the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on Sunday Oct. 23,...
Amid Ukraine battles, Putin says West seeks world domination
A photo of Alexandria Bell rests at the scene of a growing floral memorial to the victims of a...
Police: Gun taken away earlier was used in school shooting
Tactics to fight inflation
Cash over credit may be key to help you fight inflation expenses
FILE - A woman votes in the presidential primary election at the the Summit View Church of the...
Election Day is Nov. 8, but legal challenges already begun