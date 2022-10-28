Cool & Rainy for Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Friday, we will have showers and thundershowers across Texoma. The rain and cold front will cause temps to remain cool throughout the day. Temps will stay in the mid-50s for the high today with rain lasting until Saturday. Saturday, we will have a few showers lingering in our eastern counties.

Saturday we will have morning cloud cover, followed by evening sunshine. We will have a high of 58 with a 20% chance for rain. Sunday looks to be a bit milder with temps climbing into the upper 60s and the low 70s.

For Halloween, we will have a high of 72 with partly cloudy skies. Then for Monday night, we will have a low of 48 with mostly clear skies. Towards the end of next week, we will be tracking another cold front that will bring rain chances back to the region.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.