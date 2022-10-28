Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Cool & Rainy for Friday

By Garrett James
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 7:02 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Friday, we will have showers and thundershowers across Texoma. The rain and cold front will cause temps to remain cool throughout the day. Temps will stay in the mid-50s for the high today with rain lasting until Saturday. Saturday, we will have a few showers lingering in our eastern counties.

Saturday we will have morning cloud cover, followed by evening sunshine. We will have a high of 58 with a 20% chance for rain. Sunday looks to be a bit milder with temps climbing into the upper 60s and the low 70s.

For Halloween, we will have a high of 72 with partly cloudy skies. Then for Monday night, we will have a low of 48 with mostly clear skies. Towards the end of next week, we will be tracking another cold front that will bring rain chances back to the region.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WFPD is investigating a murder at the 1300 block on 11th St.
WFPD investigating murder on 11th St.
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom
An incident between a substitute and a student is being investigated by the Wichita Falls ISD...
Wichita Falls ISD police investigating incident between substitute, student
.
WFPD responds to possible shooting
21-year-old Jasinto Jimenez.
Wichita Falls man indicted for fentanyl-related death

Latest News

Wet and Cool Friday
Widespread Rain and Storms
weather
It will be a cool and rainy Friday
KAUZ Weather
Storm chances increase Thursday night