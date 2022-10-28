Peaceful protest held Wednesday on the dangers of Fentanyl

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A crowd gathered on the steps of the Wichita County Courthouse on Wednesday to spread awareness about the dangers of Fentanyl and the need for Narcan.

Sober Living Inc. hosted the peaceful protest, which brought concerned residents together, including Sober Living Inc. Director Jessica Dean.

“We are trying to bring awareness to our community about the need for Narcan training and distribution,” said Dean. “One-third of all Opioid overdoses had a bystander there and if there had been Narcan at that location, lives could have been saved.”

Brandi Melo, a participant in the protest, understands the dark side of Fentanyl firsthand after losing her son to an overdose in September.

“I recently lost my thirteen-year-old, Kaysen Villareal, to a Fentanyl overdose. I just want our community to be more aware and to get awareness out and help save our children. I mean we got to stand together as a community,” said Melo.

Protest volunteer Sandra Martin wants to help spread awareness across the community before things get worse.

“I hope to get awareness in our schools, to the kids in our schools, what’s going on,” Martin said. “This is an epidemic and I think that it’s not going to get better. I think it’s going to get worse and we need some help. We need some help.”

Other residents joined the fight, including volunteer Jessica Carrizales, because she believes it will take the whole community to end the crisis.

“It seems a lot of people aren’t involved unless it directly affects them but this is a whole community situation,” Carrizales said.

For more information on Narcan training, call (940) 636-HELP.

