WFPD identifies victim in Thursday night shooting

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Police Department released the name of the victim involved in a shooting on the city’s east side on Thursday evening.

Police responded to reports of an incident on Welch and North Rosewood Street just before 9 p.m. Thursday, after gunshots were reported in the area.

According to WFPD, Michael Dewayne Allen, 45, of Wichita Falls was found dead at the scene. Another person was injured in this shooting and rushed to United Regional where he is in good, non-life-threatening condition, according to police.

Officers are still searching for Sidney Donnell Garcia of Wichita Falls, in connection to Allen’s murder. If you have any information on Garcia’s whereabouts, or about this incident, please call WFPD Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

