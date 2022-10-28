Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

WFPD identifies victim in Thursday night shooting

According to WFPD, Michael Dewayne Allen, 45, of Wichita Falls was found dead at the scene.
According to WFPD, Michael Dewayne Allen, 45, of Wichita Falls was found dead at the scene.(KAUZ)
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Police Department released the name of the victim involved in a shooting on the city’s east side on Thursday evening.

Police responded to reports of an incident on Welch and North Rosewood Street just before 9 p.m. Thursday, after gunshots were reported in the area.

According to WFPD, Michael Dewayne Allen, 45, of Wichita Falls was found dead at the scene. Another person was injured in this shooting and rushed to United Regional where he is in good, non-life-threatening condition, according to police.

Officers are still searching for Sidney Donnell Garcia of Wichita Falls, in connection to Allen’s murder. If you have any information on Garcia’s whereabouts, or about this incident, please call WFPD Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

READ| WFPD: Murder suspect armed and dangerous

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WFPD is investigating a murder at the 1300 block on 11th St.
WFPD investigating murder on 11th St.
WFPD has obtained an arrest warrant for Sidney Donnell Garcia of Wichita Falls for murder.
WFPD: Murder suspect armed and dangerous
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom
An incident between a substitute and a student is being investigated by the Wichita Falls ISD...
Wichita Falls ISD police investigating incident between substitute, student
21-year-old Jasinto Jimenez.
Wichita Falls man indicted for fentanyl-related death

Latest News

WFPD has obtained an arrest warrant for Sidney Donnell Garcia of Wichita Falls for murder.
WFPD: Murder suspect armed and dangerous
KAUZ Weather
Cool & Rainy for Friday
Steve Goen has always had a love for history.
Celebrating 100 years with MSU Texas: Railroad history
Celebrating 100 years with MSU Texas: Railroad history
Celebrating 100 years with MSU Texas: Railroad history