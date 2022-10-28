WFPD responds to possible shooting

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Police were called out for gun shots Thursday evening.

Our News Channel Six crews on scene confirm at least one person is dead and another was taken to the hospital. The incident took place just before nine at Welch and North Rosewood Street. Both streets are blocked off as police investigate.

Stick with News Channel Six as we continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.