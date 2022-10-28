Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

WFPD responds to possible shooting

Possible shooting
Possible shooting(kauz)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Police were called out for gun shots Thursday evening.

Our News Channel Six crews on scene confirm at least one person is dead and another was taken to the hospital. The incident took place just before nine at Welch and North Rosewood Street. Both streets are blocked off as police investigate.

Stick with News Channel Six as we continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An incident between a substitute and a student is being investigated by the Wichita Falls ISD...
Wichita Falls ISD police investigating incident between substitute, student
WFPD is investigating a murder at the 1300 block on 11th St.
WFPD investigating murder on 11th St.
GoFundMe created for family of bicyclist killed in hit-and-run
GoFundMe created for family of bicyclist killed in hit-and-run
21-year-old Jasinto Jimenez.
Wichita Falls man indicted for fentanyl-related death
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom

Latest News

Steve Goen has always had a love for history.
Celebrating 100 years with MSU Texas: Railroad history
Celebrating 100 years with MSU Texas: Railroad history
Celebrating 100 years with MSU Texas: Railroad history
Witnesses said the suspect and victim had a contentious relationship.
Noel Martin murder trial begins
duncan
Multiple Duncan Public Schools lockdown due to nearby police pursuit