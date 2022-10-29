Email City Guide
Pancake is looking for his forever home

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It is our favorite part of the week, it’s time for pet of the week.

Katie Lister with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined News Channel 6 Friday to introduce us to her feline friend. Pancake is a cat who is friendly and snuggly.

Emily’s Legacy Rescue has a $100 adoption fee for cats which covers multiple medical procedures and gives your future furball a microchip in case they ever get lost.

For more information, you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.

