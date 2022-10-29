Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Wages are increasing but not keeping up with inflation, Labor Dept. finds

New numbers show wages and salaries are increasing but inflation is eating away at the gains.
New numbers show wages and salaries are increasing but inflation is eating away at the gains.(PR Image Factory via Canva)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It appears workers are getting paid more, but inflation may have them feeling like they are getting paid less.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics released its quarterly employment cost index Friday. It showed wages are increasing but not keeping up with inflation.

Wages and salaries for workers rose 1.3% in the third quarter and over 5% in the year ending in September.

However, that’s when you don’t add in inflation.

When the numbers are adjusted for rising prices, wages and salaries have actually declined 3% over the year.

The costs for employers are also rising.

Paying for wages and benefits cost employers over 1% more in the third quarter, not accounting for inflation.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to WFPD, Michael Dewayne Allen, 45, of Wichita Falls was found dead at the scene.
WFPD identifies victim in Thursday night shooting
WFPD has obtained an arrest warrant for Sidney Donnell Garcia of Wichita Falls for murder.
WFPD: Murder suspect armed and dangerous
If you have any information regarding this incident, contact Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888...
Crime of the week: Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run
WFPD is investigating a murder at the 1300 block on 11th St.
WFPD investigating murder on 11th St.
21-year-old Jasinto Jimenez.
Wichita Falls man indicted for fentanyl-related death

Latest News

Rescue workers and firefighters work on the scene of a crushing accident in Seoul, South Korea,...
Officials: 146 dead after Halloween crowd surge in South Korea
Michaels is offering free online classes for kids to create family-friendly projects.
Michaels offering 12 days of free holiday craft workshops for kids
FILE - Grain processing is shown in Chornomorsk, Ukraine.
Russia says it will suspend UN-brokered Ukraine grain export deal
WMC
A ride along with Memphis Army Corps: How are they navigating Miss. River historic low levels?