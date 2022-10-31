BBB warns of student loan forgiveness scams

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - As the rollout of the Biden administration’s plan to cancel some federal student loan debt begins, the Better Business Bureau is warning of scams that will appear with it.

Scammers are reportedly finding convincing ways to take advantage of any confusion. The BBB said victims are telling them about a loan forgiveness scam where the caller has their Social Security number, graduation date and even Federal Student Aid information.

Here’s how the BBB said scam works: You receive a call or voicemail from someone claiming to represent the new student loan forgiveness program. According to one report, the con artist promised to erase $60K of the victim’s student loan – an amount well beyond the Biden administration’s plan.

These callers reportedly have a convincing amount of information about you, including your email, social and the school you attended. Another victim reported that the scammers knew their FAFSA account info.

BBB officials said these scammers unfortunately have no association with the official student debt relief plan. Anything you pay will go into their pockets and will do nothing to help relieve your student loans.

The BBB provided the following tips:

When in doubt, contact the government agency directly - If you receive a message that seems legitimate but you aren’t sure, stop communicating with the person who contacted you and verify their claims by contacting the government agency they say they represent

Never pay fees for a free government program - Government agencies will never ask you to pay a fee to benefit from a free government program

The actual website is studentaid.gov

Read more tips and see the full BBB scam alert by clicking here.

