Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

BBB warns of student loan forgiveness scams

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - As the rollout of the Biden administration’s plan to cancel some federal student loan debt begins, the Better Business Bureau is warning of scams that will appear with it.

Scammers are reportedly finding convincing ways to take advantage of any confusion. The BBB said victims are telling them about a loan forgiveness scam where the caller has their Social Security number, graduation date and even Federal Student Aid information.

Here’s how the BBB said scam works: You receive a call or voicemail from someone claiming to represent the new student loan forgiveness program. According to one report, the con artist promised to erase $60K of the victim’s student loan – an amount well beyond the Biden administration’s plan.

These callers reportedly have a convincing amount of information about you, including your email, social and the school you attended. Another victim reported that the scammers knew their FAFSA account info.

BBB officials said these scammers unfortunately have no association with the official student debt relief plan. Anything you pay will go into their pockets and will do nothing to help relieve your student loans.

The BBB provided the following tips:

  • When in doubt, contact the government agency directly - If you receive a message that seems legitimate but you aren’t sure, stop communicating with the person who contacted you and verify their claims by contacting the government agency they say they represent
  • Never pay fees for a free government program - Government agencies will never ask you to pay a fee to benefit from a free government program
  • The actual website is studentaid.gov

Read more tips and see the full BBB scam alert by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to WFPD, Michael Dewayne Allen, 45, of Wichita Falls was found dead at the scene.
WFPD identifies victim in Thursday night shooting
WFPD has obtained an arrest warrant for Sidney Donnell Garcia of Wichita Falls for murder.
WFPD: Murder suspect armed and dangerous
Woman arrested for April burglary in Wichita Falls
If you have any information regarding this incident, contact Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888...
Crime of the week: Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run
Here are all the early voting locations across Texoma.
Where to vote early for the November 2022 election

Latest News

BBB warns of student loan forgiveness scams
BBB warns of student loan forgiveness scams
Curtis Ribble explained the details of the free Christian concert in Graham
John 1:12 Productions to host free concert in Graham downtown square
KAUZ Weather
Storm chances return Thursday
weather
Storm chances return Thursday