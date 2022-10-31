Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

‘Costume of the year’: Dad builds Zamboni wheelchair costume for son

A 5-year-old's wheelchair Halloween costume has been a big hit with hockey fans. (SOURCE: Steph Oetting)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A Canadian dad built a costume for his wheelchair-bound 5-year-old son, and the getup is getting a lot of praise from hockey fans.

Easton Oetting was born with an extremely rare genetic condition, 8p23.1 Duplication Syndrome, which mainly affects his legs and speech delays. He also has a heart defect.

For this Halloween, Easton’s dad, DJ Oetting, built him an Edmondton Oilers-themed Zamboni costume that fits over his wheelchair.

The National Hockey League responded to the costume, calling it the “costume of the year.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to WFPD, Michael Dewayne Allen, 45, of Wichita Falls was found dead at the scene.
WFPD identifies victim in Thursday night shooting
WFPD has obtained an arrest warrant for Sidney Donnell Garcia of Wichita Falls for murder.
WFPD: Murder suspect armed and dangerous
Woman arrested for April burglary in Wichita Falls
If you have any information regarding this incident, contact Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888...
Crime of the week: Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run
Here are all the early voting locations across Texoma.
Where to vote early for the November 2022 election

Latest News

BBB warns of student loan forgiveness scams
BBB warns of student loan forgiveness scams
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.
Trump asks justices to keep tax returns from House committee
Law enforcement authorities respond to Mobile Government Plaza.
Shooting, standoff shuts down part of downtown Mobile, Ala.
This photo taken Thursday, October, 27, 2022, shows a Ukrainian power station that has been...
Heavy Russian barrage on Ukraine, no water for most of Kyiv
A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for...
$1 billion Powerball jackpot up for grabs Monday night