Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

First Alert Weather Day for Friday

By Ken Johnson
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The weather will be mild as we start November. Highs on both Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the 70s with southerly winds on the increase. A strong storm system brings warm/gusty winds for Thursday with thunderstorms developing to our north and west at night. The storm system crosses Texoma on Friday with a chance for some strong storms. Friday will be a first alert weather day due to the threat of a few severe storms. The system should be east of us by Saturday with some more nice weather.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Broken Arrow, Okla., police and fire department investigate the scene of a fire with multiple...
Family in suspected Oklahoma murder-suicide faced financial pressures
According to WFPD, Michael Dewayne Allen, 45, of Wichita Falls was found dead at the scene.
WFPD identifies victim in Thursday night shooting
WFPD has obtained an arrest warrant for Sidney Donnell Garcia of Wichita Falls for murder.
WFPD: Murder suspect armed and dangerous
Woman arrested for April burglary in Wichita Falls
If you have any information regarding this incident, contact Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888...
Crime of the week: Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run

Latest News

A Warm Start to November
A Warm Start to November
KAUZ Weather
Storm chances return Thursday
weather
Storm chances return Thursday
Cool Weekend as Rain Ends