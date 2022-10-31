First Alert Weather Day for Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The weather will be mild as we start November. Highs on both Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the 70s with southerly winds on the increase. A strong storm system brings warm/gusty winds for Thursday with thunderstorms developing to our north and west at night. The storm system crosses Texoma on Friday with a chance for some strong storms. Friday will be a first alert weather day due to the threat of a few severe storms. The system should be east of us by Saturday with some more nice weather.

