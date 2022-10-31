Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Mom shoots intruder while hiding with children in the bedroom, sheriff’s office says

Authorities said the homeowner warned the man she had a gun and called the police, but he kept...
Authorities said the homeowner warned the man she had a gun and called the police, but he kept trying to get into the bedroom.(MGN)
By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (Gray News) – A mother hiding with her children in a bedroom shot a man accused of breaking into her home Tuesday, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman told responding deputies the man had broken into the house through the garage and was trying to get into the bedroom where she and her children had locked themselves.

Authorities said the homeowner warned the man she had a gun and called the police, but he kept trying to get into the bedroom.

According to deputies, the woman shot once through the door and hit the man in the arm.

The sheriff’s office said the man, identified as 36-year-old Carlos Garcia, ran from the home and was found about 100 yards away in an open field.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment before being charged with burglary of habitation with intent.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to WFPD, Michael Dewayne Allen, 45, of Wichita Falls was found dead at the scene.
WFPD identifies victim in Thursday night shooting
WFPD has obtained an arrest warrant for Sidney Donnell Garcia of Wichita Falls for murder.
WFPD: Murder suspect armed and dangerous
Woman arrested for April burglary in Wichita Falls
If you have any information regarding this incident, contact Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888...
Crime of the week: Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run
Here are all the early voting locations across Texoma.
Where to vote early for the November 2022 election

Latest News

FILE - Protesters hold signs as they march during a protest over the death of George Floyd in...
States struggle with pushback after wave of policing reforms
Asian Americans are among those challenging the consideration of race in college admissions.
Supreme Court to hear affirmative action challenge
Curtis Ribble explained the details of the free Christian concert in Graham
John 1:12 Productions to host free concert in Graham downtown square
This photo taken Thursday, October, 27, 2022, shows a Ukrainian power station that has been...
Russian strikes hit Ukraine; most of Kyiv without water