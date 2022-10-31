Email City Guide
Operation Green Light to honor veterans

By Tanner Deleon
Oct. 31, 2022
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For the very first time, the Wichita County Commissioners Court is participating in Operation Green light, a nationwide campaign to support veterans in the community.

Veterans Day is less than two weeks away, but this campaign will last the whole week. This initiative will have businesses and homes lit up in a shining green light.

Starting Monday Nov. 7, the Wichita County Courthouse will have green lights shining down to support military veterans, as well as raise awareness about the unique challenges faced by many veterans and the resources that are available at the county, state and federal level to assist veterans and their families.

“They need to be honored for their service that they sacrificed on our behalf to keep us free and safe in our community,” Mark Beauchamp, Wichita County Commissioner for precinct 1, said. “It is the least that we can do, give them a little bit of recognition if it is just as simple as lighting a green bulb to say ‘hey thank you, thank you for what you did.’”

As the green lights turn on next Monday, Wichita County will also hold a service Monday evening at the courthouse at 6:30 p.m. to honor veterans. They invite the community to come join them in celebrating our veterans.

The county also encourages businesses and residents to participate by changing any lightbulbs inside or out to green and take to social media using hashtag operation green light.

