Roy Orbison mural in Vernon redone after wind damage

VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - A mural in Vernon for American singer and songwriter Roy Orbison has been redone after high winds damaged it in April.

Following the damage, contractors determined most of the wall had to come down, taking the mural with it.

The City of Vernon then met with the original artist, Selena Mize, and worked out a deal to let her repaint it.

Mize said the process took 17 days of painting, with some breaks in between. She said her and her assistant, Marie Alaniz, wanted to get it done before it got too cold outside to paint.

Mize said it was easier to map out certain elements since this was her second time painting the mural, and that the process went really well.

