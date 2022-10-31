Email City Guide
Storm chances return Thursday

By Garrett James
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Halloween, we will have a high of 75 with partly cloudy skies. The Trick-or-Treating forecast looks nice. We will have about 67 by 7, 63 by 8, and 60 by 9. Then for Monday night, we will have a low of 48 with partly cloudy skies.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures look comfortable with highs in the mid-70s. Thursday will be the hottest day of the next 7-days with a high of 81. Storm chances return to the forecast Thursday evening.

However, by the end of the week, we could be looking at potentially strong to severe storms on Friday and Saturday. This next storm system looks to bring additional rainfall totals to the area.

