Veterans Day events in the Wichita Falls area
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Annual celebrations and ceremonies are coming to Texoma for Veterans Day.
Here’s a list of events happening in the Wichita Falls area:
Annual Wichita Falls Veterans Day Parade
- WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 at 11 a.m., lineup is from 9-10:30 a.m.
- WHERE: Downtown Wichita Falls
- WHAT: Annual parade that honors and celebrates veterans
Wichita County Veterans Day Service
- WHEN: Monday Nov. 7 at 6:30 p.m.
- WHERE: Wichita County Courthouse
- WHAT: The community is invited to a celebration of veterans
John G. Tower Elementary School Veterans Day Celebration
- WHEN: Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 at 1:45 p.m.
- WHERE: John G. Tower Elementary School in Wichita Falls
- WHAT: Walking parade, celebration of music, artwork, special guests and speakers
Bellevue ISD Veterans Day Program
- WHEN: Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, from 10-11 a.m.
- WHERE: Bellevue ISD auditorium
- WHAT: This program will allow students to hear stories of courage and patriotism; Vietnam Veteran and Flight Surgeon Dr. David Greer will share his memories of the Vietnam era and his experiences
MSU Texas Veterans Day Ceremony
- WHEN: Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 at 11 a.m.
- WHERE: The main entrance of the Hardin Administration Building at MSU Texas
- WHAT: Veterans Day Ceremony for MSU Texas community, faculty, staff and students
WFISD Annual Veterans Day Ceremony
- WHEN: Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 at 11 a.m.
- WHERE: Memorial Stadium in Wichita Falls
- WHAT: Keynote speaker SAFB Brigadier General Lyle Drew, JROTC students from all three high schools will participate in the ceremony, and entertainment will be provided by the Sheppard Elementary choir
