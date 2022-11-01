Email City Guide
A cold front will arrive Friday

By Garrett James
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday, we will have a high of 78 with sunny skies. Wednesday, temperatures look comfortable with highs in the mid-70s.

Thursday will be the hottest day of the next 7-days with a high of 78. Storm chances return to the forecast Thursday evening. Thursday evening, we may see a few strong to severe storms in the area, mainly in our western counties.

However, by the end of the week, we could be looking at potentially strong to severe storms on Friday. This next storm system looks to bring additional rainfall totals to the area.

