Friday Severe Weather Threats?

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A strong fall storm system brings increasing south winds to the Texoma on Wednesday and Thursday. This will transport warm, moist air from the Gulf of Mexico northward into the region. Temperatures will remain warm both days but there will be an increase in clouds especially by Thursday. There are some question marks in regard to the time of the day the storm system and associated front cross Texoma. Some weather information pushes the front through during the morning with some storms and a lower severe weather threat. Other weather information shows it moving through in the afternoon with a better chance for severe storms. We’ll keep an eye on it. The system will be east of us by Saturday with nicer weather for the weekend.

