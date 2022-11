WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Great Scott! Yoga studio will be hosting a Hip-hop, Beer, and Yoga Benefit for breast cancer awareness at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4.

The benefit will cost $35 and will be BYOB.

All of the proceeds will go to the Wichita Falls Community Health Center Angel Fund.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.