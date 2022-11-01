Email City Guide
Jury: Noel Martin guilty of Murder

Noel Martin murder trial.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita County Jury has reached a verdict in the murder trial of Noel Martin, accused of killing his neighbor, Martin Jones, in October, 2021.

Our crews at the Wichita County Courthouse say a verdict was reached Tuesday.

Noel Martin was found guilty of Murder, and Guilty of the unlawful possession of a firearm. Court went into a break before the punishment phase was set to begin.

Previous Coverage: Noel Martin murder trial begins

Prosecutors said Noel Martin shot the husband and father of three during an argument at the Evergreen Mobile Home community on Oct. 9, 2021. Jones died five days later at United Regional.

Defense attorneys are arguing that Noel Martin should not be charged with murder. They acknowledge Noel Martin shot the victim, but said the victim died from an unrelated medical issue, not from the gunshot wounds he received five days earlier.

At the time of the shooting, police said the victim accused Noel Martin of damaging both his house and car.

Witnesses said Noel Martin and the victim had a contentious relationship, frequently arguing and even trading punches in the past.

