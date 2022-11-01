Life Decisions Program coming to Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Life Decisions Program, a program created to educate middle schoolers on the dangers of drugs, is coming back to Wichita Falls next week. The Wichita County judges are hosting the event and have invited a toxicologist from Houston to speak to community members.

The event aims to educate children and adults about Fentanyl, pills, and other harmful drugs. Dr. Peter Stout, president, and CEO of the Houston Forensic Science Center said people have no idea what’s actually in drugs.

“If we can get them to realize they have no earthly way of knowing what is in any of that stuff and that’s not simply the drugs that are in there and the relative safety of those drugs but there are things like toenails and bug parts and rat droppings. We see that kind of stuff in drugs all the time. It’s just disgusting,” said Dr. Stout.

Wichita Falls Police Officer Brian Arias will also speak to attendees. The event will be held at the Memorial Auditorium on November 7th and 8th at 6pm.

