Friday Severe Weather Chances

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A strong storm will move across the area on Friday morning with a chance for a few storms. An isolated storm may produce some gusty winds and perhaps a little severe weather. The greater chance for severe storms develops closer to I35 in the afternoon as a line develops and moves east. The system will be east of us on Saturday and Sunday with more great fall weather expected.

