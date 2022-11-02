Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Friday Severe Weather Chances

By Ken Johnson
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A strong storm will move across the area on Friday morning with a chance for a few storms. An isolated storm may produce some gusty winds and perhaps a little severe weather. The greater chance for severe storms develops closer to I35 in the afternoon as a line develops and moves east. The system will be east of us on Saturday and Sunday with more great fall weather expected.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sintera Mask.
Woman arrested after stabbing on Humphreys Street
Eight new teachers are now in place at Kirby to help with the plan to improve STAAR test results.
Wichita Falls ISD details plan to stop Kirby takeover, shutdown
Wichita Falls ISD officials said this decision will not change the outcome of the 2022 season.
Hirschi appeal over Graham football game ruling denied
Noel Martin murder trial.
Noel Martin sentenced for murder
Astronomers said they spotted a "planet killer" asteroid lurking undetected within the glare of...
‘Planet killer’ asteroid spotted in sun’s glare, scientists say

Latest News

Storm Chances for Friday
Storm Chances for Friday
KAUZ Weather
We have a First Alert Weather Day on Friday
Friday Storm Chances
Friday Severe Weather Threats?
Friday Storm Chances
Friday Storm Chances