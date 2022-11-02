Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Herb Easley Motors presents check to Big Country Veterans

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Herb Easley Motors presented a check to Big Country Veterans on Wednesday. That money was raised from Falls Jam and totaled out to be $35,000.

Big Country Veterans is a nonprofit that provides support to veteran’s who served and those who are still active.

“This money specifically will be going towards extending that ability to help within their families and their homes, family retreats, things like that we are going to be doing to really extend the reach beyond our annual hog hunt that we do every year,” Cody Palmer, Big Country Veterans executive director, said.

The proceeds from this concert will assist Big Country Veterans in their vision to create opportunities for healing for our veterans and help in the development of additional events and programs, such as couples and family retreats.

As for next year’s Falls Jam, it’s already being planned.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sintera Mask.
Woman arrested after stabbing on Humphreys Street
Eight new teachers are now in place at Kirby to help with the plan to improve STAAR test results.
Wichita Falls ISD details plan to stop Kirby takeover, shutdown
Wichita Falls ISD officials said this decision will not change the outcome of the 2022 season.
Hirschi appeal over Graham football game ruling denied
Noel Martin murder trial.
Noel Martin sentenced for murder
Astronomers said they spotted a "planet killer" asteroid lurking undetected within the glare of...
‘Planet killer’ asteroid spotted in sun’s glare, scientists say

Latest News

Veterans Day events in the Wichita Falls area
"It really is going to be wonderful for our children."
Southside Youth Senter receives 500 new books from donation
Need something to do this Fall? We've got you covered.
Upcoming Halloween and Fall events in the Wichita Falls area
The faculty at Fowler Elementary went out of their way to show their appreciation to some very...
Fowler Elementary gives back for Custodian Appreciation Day