Herb Easley Motors presents check to Big Country Veterans

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Herb Easley Motors presented a check to Big Country Veterans on Wednesday. That money was raised from Falls Jam and totaled out to be $35,000.

Big Country Veterans is a nonprofit that provides support to veteran’s who served and those who are still active.

“This money specifically will be going towards extending that ability to help within their families and their homes, family retreats, things like that we are going to be doing to really extend the reach beyond our annual hog hunt that we do every year,” Cody Palmer, Big Country Veterans executive director, said.

The proceeds from this concert will assist Big Country Veterans in their vision to create opportunities for healing for our veterans and help in the development of additional events and programs, such as couples and family retreats.

As for next year’s Falls Jam, it’s already being planned.

