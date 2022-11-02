Email City Guide
Hirschi appeal over Graham football game ruling denied

Wichita Falls ISD officials said this decision will not change the outcome of the 2022 season.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD has released new information regarding the status of Hirschi High School’s Oct. 7 football game against Graham High School.

The game was officially suspended in the final seconds of the third quarter after an incident between players on the field. Hirschi was originally awarded the win, but that decision was later overturned due to Hirschi reportedly fielding an ineligible player. The game was then ruled as a double forfeiture.

WFISD officials said in a statement on Tuesday that a the retroactive waiver filed by Hirschi High School was approved by the University Interscholastic League. The waiver “verifies Hirschi did not play any ineligible players during the 2022 football season.”

According to the waiver, “the decision by the waiver officer extends eligibility retroactively to, thereby negating any contest losses which may have been incurred due to prior ineligibility.”

Following the UIL’s decision, WFISD officials then requested that the District 3-4A Executive Committee award Hirschi the win over Graham. However, the committee denied that request, meaning the double forfeiture remains in place.

READ: Parents speak out after Hirschi-Graham football game

Wichita Falls ISD officials said this decision will not change the outcome of the 2022 season, as the winner of the Hirschi vs Midland Greenwood game on Friday will be the District 3-4A champion.

The game will happen at Memorial Stadium at 7 p.m., and the district has announced that entry will be free to the public.

